Diamonds are forever. But will lab-grown diamond retailers go the distance?
Suneera Tandon 10 min read 18 Jun 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Summary
Narendra Modi loves them, and so does Vivek Oberoi. Aside from being grown in a lab, they’re like natural diamonds in every way, and they’re selling like hot cakes. But a dark cloud looms large over the future of India’s nascent lab-grown diamond industry.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: In 2023, following requests from consumers across its silver jewellery stores, start-up Giva began retailing lab-grown diamonds (LGD) in select outlets to assess consumer demand. It didn’t involve too much of an investment—while LGDs are identical to mined diamonds in many ways, including chemical composition, they are a whole lot cheaper.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story