Digital brands are coming hard and fast at consumer goods majors
Legacy companies remain dominant, but are starting to take notice of new-age brands and local manufacturers eating into their markets
Over the past few quarters, established, dominant consumer goods companies have made a grudging acknowledgement: that younger, mostly digital-first brands, and even local firms, are chipping away into what they reckon should’ve been their share of the market.
