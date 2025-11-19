Digital gold companies may approach government if Sebi declines calls for regulation
Apoorva Ajith 5 min read 19 Nov 2025, 03:12 pm IST
Two days after Sebi warned investors on 8 November that digital gold was an unregulated product, the India Bullion and Jewellery Association sent it a letter seeking regulations for the sector. However, Sebi’s track record on digital gold means companies are far from optimistic.
Digital gold companies may ask the union government to approve their plans for self-regulation if the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) refuses to regulate the instrument, said a top executive at the India Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA), the apex body for all bullion and jewellery associations in India.
