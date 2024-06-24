Industry
Direct flights driving Indian travellers to holiday in offbeat destinations
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 24 Jun 2024, 03:02 PM IST
SummaryFollowing the surge in Indian tourists flying to Thailand and Vietnam after the launch of direct flights between them and India, Cambodia has also launched direct flights to the country, indicating the growing interest among Southeast Asian countries to court Indian holidaymakers
The idea behind launching direct flights between Cambodia's capital city Phnom Penh and Delhi—a city with twice the population of Cambodia—was crystal clear: Boost the number of Indian tourists travelling to the Southeast Asian country.
