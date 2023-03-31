Direct selling industry logs over 5% growth in FY22, tops Rs19,000 cr in sales

“The Indian Direct Selling industry registered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%, growing from ₹11,650 crores in 2017-18 to ₹19,020 crores in 2021-22. The share of IDSA members in the total sales of the Direct Selling industry stood at 55% in 2021-22. Of this the wellness and nutraceutical category contributed 59% of direct selling sales in India, followed by 22% revenue contribution by the cosmetics and personal category," IDSA said in its annual report released Thursday.

