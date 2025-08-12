Small brands aren’t holding back this festive season to beat the slump
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 12 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Direct-to-consumer brands are frontloading festive investments and spending more on promotions. Demand has been subdued so far this year. Will this aggressive approach help to shake off the gloom?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Brands that directly sell to consumers have realized that usual festive preparations won’t be enough to lift them out of a demand slump this year.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story