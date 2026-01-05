Direct-to-mobile tech test by Prasar Bharati sparks row as COAI seeks stakeholder-led evaluation

Telecom industry body COAI on Monday raised concerns over a direct-to-mobile service technology test commissioned by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati without involving telecom operators and mobile device companies.

The direct-to-mobile broadcast service technology, if successful, will enable direct transmission of live TV channels on mobile phones without cellular connectivity.

Prasar Bharati had signed a pact with IIT Kanpur 2019 to technically verify concerns regarding interference of direct-to-mobile (D2M) broadcast service with telecom services and heating of mobile devices due to the operation of the D2M broadcast service.

IIT Kanpur conducted the test through Telecom Engineering Centre, authorised technology partner Aracion Technology, by involving Tata group firm Tejas Networks and a D2M smartphone. The test report, published in November 2025, refuted the concern raised by some stakeholders.

"COAI has expressed serious concerns regarding the manner in which recent technical tests related to Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting have been conducted in India, stating that the process falls short of the transparent, consultative and technology-neutral framework as envisaged by the government," the industry body said.

Query sent to Prasar Bharati elicited no immediate reply on the matter.

Telecom players have claimed that D2M broadcasting has direct implications for spectrum bands identified for existing and future 5G use.

The industry players have maintained their stand that any assessment undertaken without the active involvement of telecom service providers and relevant regulators risks overlooking coexistence challenges, interference risks and long-term spectrum planning considerations critical to India's connectivity roadmap.

COAI said that the industry body, along with its member operators, actively participated in stakeholder discussions convened thereafter, submitting detailed technical inputs with the objective of ensuring a holistic, credible and India-specific evaluation of D2M.

"However, the telecom industry was taken by surprise by the subsequent publication of a technical test report conducted without the participation of telecom service providers, device ecosystem partners and without sharing the ToR used for this technical test with all stakeholders prior to the conduct of the tests," COAI said.

The industry body said the approach adopted in conducting the recent D2M tests raises serious concerns regarding transparency, procedural fairness and objectivity.

"The absence of stakeholder participation -- particularly telecom operators, whose networks and spectrum resources are directly impacted, as well as device OEMs -- undermines the credibility of conclusions drawn from such an exercise," it said.

COAI Director General SP Kochhar said D2M broadcasting has far-reaching implications for spectrum, networks, devices and consumer safety.

"Any national-level technical evaluation of such a technology must be transparent, inclusive and technology-neutral, with active participation of all affected stakeholders. COAI firmly believes that policy decisions of this magnitude must be grounded in comprehensive, technical assessments to safeguard network integrity, efficient spectrum use and long-term digital growth," Kochhar said.

COAI said that D2M broadcasting is a technology with far-reaching implications for spectrum usage, telecom networks, device ecosystems and consumer safety.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had, during a stakeholder meeting held in September 2025, directed that a comprehensive technical evaluation of D2M be undertaken with clearly defined Terms of Reference (ToR), participation of all relevant stakeholders and inclusion of all parallel technology options.

A key concern raised by COAI is that the evaluation focused on only one technology standard, without assessing other comparable and globally relevant solutions, such as cellular-based broadcast technologies.

"The industry has consistently emphasised that any national-level assessment of D2M must be technology-neutral, allowing for a fair and objective comparison of all viable options on parameters such as coexistence with IMT/5G networks, scalability, device impact and long-term spectrum efficiency," COAI said.

The industry body has called for re-conducting the technical evaluation with a comprehensive and stakeholder-finalised terms of reference, ensuring evaluation of all relevant D2M technology options in a technology-neutral manner, involvement of telecom operators, device manufacturers, chipset vendors, regulators and accredited laboratories across all stages of the evaluation process.