NEW DELHI: Power demand from electric vehicles (EVs) is set to rise sharply, and power distribution companies (discoms) must brace for it, Tarun Kapoor, advisor to the Prime Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said on Friday.
Discoms often prioritise industries because they are revenue drivers, but EVs will account for a growing share of power demand in the years ahead, Kapoor said while speaking at an event on EV charging organised by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in New Delhi.
"Discoms also have to realise that electric vehicles are going to become one of the largest sectors for power consumption," Kapoor said. "For discoms, it is a good thing that a large number of electric vehicles come into the market and then there is demand for electricity and the demand keeps rising. So discoms will have to gear up to this reality," he said.
This comes as India's electric vehicle adoption gathers pace with EV registrations rising to 2.55 million in FY26, from 2.04 million in the previous fiscal year, according to the government’s VAHAN registry of new vehicles.
Based on 2025 data analysed by the International Energy Agency (IEA), India is the world’s second-largest electric two-wheeler market, the world’s largest electric three-wheeler market, and the world’s third-largest electric bus market.
Rising electric vehicles would mean an increase in power demand for charging these battery-operated vehicles and is likely to increase the load on the power grid.
India has 67,702 public EV chargers, according to data compiled by state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), the nodal agency for EV charging under the Centre’s ₹11,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme.
Kapoor said operational bottlenecks in EV charging, such as cases where chargers are underutilised because they are only compatible with a specific automaker’s vehicles, should be removed, as they amount to wastage of infrastructure.
More than half of these public chargers have a sub-30 kilowatt (kW) capacity, meaning they can only be used by two-wheelers and small three-wheelers. Only 545 chargers have a 120-240 kW capacity, meaning they are ideal for cars, while only 26 chargers have a capacity over 240 kW, which is required for heavy-duty vehicles such as buses and trucks.
These chargers are operated by charge-point operators (CPOs). State-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., and Bharat Petroleum Corp., as well as other public sector enterprises, and multiple private sector entities operate as CPOs in India. The exact number of chargers operated by each CPO is not available publicly.
Heavy industries minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who addressed the event virtually, said India’s EV infrastructure planning must be forward-looking. “As vehicle and battery technologies evolve, our infrastructure planning must also look ahead. Higher capacity charging for buses and trucks, smart energy development, renewable energy integration and energy storage will become increasingly important, hwe said.
"The central government can provide program support. State governments and local authorities can facilitate land approval and implementation. Industry can bring technology and investment,” he added.
Hanif Qureshi, additional secretary in the heavy industries ministry, said charging for heavy-duty electric vehicles was a challenge, but certain closed-loop operations such as those in mines and ports had begun adopting electric trucks.
EV charging is a crucial pillar of the clean mobility ecosystem, and it needs to be viable for more private sector investment to enter India’s electric mobility sector, Qureshi said.
He also said that the government had launched pilot projects in a few states to test its Unified Bharat e-Charge application, a phone app that allows EV motorists to find, use, and pay for EV charging facilities without the hassle of having to maintain multiple apps for each charge-point operator.
“There are around 15,000-20,000 chargers, 12-13 charge-point operators, and most OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) which are onboarded onto the Unified Bharat e-Charge app, and we are running pilots in 4-5 states for this app,” he said.
Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.