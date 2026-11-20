NEW DELHI: Power demand from electric vehicles (EVs) is set to rise sharply, and power distribution companies (discoms) must brace for it, Tarun Kapoor, advisor to the Prime Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said on Friday.

Discoms often prioritise industries because they are revenue drivers, but EVs will account for a growing share of power demand in the years ahead, Kapoor said while speaking at an event on EV charging organised by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in New Delhi.

"Discoms also have to realise that electric vehicles are going to become one of the largest sectors for power consumption," Kapoor said. "For discoms, it is a good thing that a large number of electric vehicles come into the market and then there is demand for electricity and the demand keeps rising. So discoms will have to gear up to this reality," he said.

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This comes as India's electric vehicle adoption gathers pace with EV registrations rising to 2.55 million in FY26, from 2.04 million in the previous fiscal year, according to the government’s VAHAN registry of new vehicles.

Based on 2025 data analysed by the International Energy Agency (IEA), India is the world’s second-largest electric two-wheeler market, the world’s largest electric three-wheeler market, and the world’s third-largest electric bus market.

Rising electric vehicles would mean an increase in power demand for charging these battery-operated vehicles and is likely to increase the load on the power grid.

India has 67,702 public EV chargers, according to data compiled by state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), the nodal agency for EV charging under the Centre’s ₹11,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme.

Kapoor said operational bottlenecks in EV charging, such as cases where chargers are underutilised because they are only compatible with a specific automaker’s vehicles, should be removed, as they amount to wastage of infrastructure.

More than half of these public chargers have a sub-30 kilowatt (kW) capacity, meaning they can only be used by two-wheelers and small three-wheelers. Only 545 chargers have a 120-240 kW capacity, meaning they are ideal for cars, while only 26 chargers have a capacity over 240 kW, which is required for heavy-duty vehicles such as buses and trucks.

These chargers are operated by charge-point operators (CPOs). State-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., and Bharat Petroleum Corp., as well as other public sector enterprises, and multiple private sector entities operate as CPOs in India. The exact number of chargers operated by each CPO is not available publicly.

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Heavy industries minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who addressed the event virtually, said India’s EV infrastructure planning must be forward-looking. “As vehicle and battery technologies evolve, our infrastructure planning must also look ahead. Higher capacity charging for buses and trucks, smart energy development, renewable energy integration and energy storage will become increasingly important, hwe said.

"The central government can provide program support. State governments and local authorities can facilitate land approval and implementation. Industry can bring technology and investment,” he added.

Hanif Qureshi, additional secretary in the heavy industries ministry, said charging for heavy-duty electric vehicles was a challenge, but certain closed-loop operations such as those in mines and ports had begun adopting electric trucks.

EV charging is a crucial pillar of the clean mobility ecosystem, and it needs to be viable for more private sector investment to enter India’s electric mobility sector, Qureshi said.