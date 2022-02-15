Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new thriller ‘A Thursday’

Hotstar added 2.6 million paid subscribers over the December quarter but ended up with 45.9 million subscribers worldwide, a marginal drop from the 46 million subscribers it was estimated to have at the end of the previous quarter. The additions for Hotstar came from Malaysia and Thailand where it was launched last year besides India and Indonesia. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar has increased from $0.98 to $1.03 due to launches in new territories with higher average prices, partially offset by a higher mix of wholesale subscribers, the company said. Overall, Disney+ that has almost touched the 130 million mark worldwide, is aiming at 230-260 million paid subscribers globally by the end of fiscal 2024.