New Delhi: Taking a leaf out of China's book on standards for agro-based disposable utensils, the government has decided to tighten regulations for food-serving utensils made from agricultural by-products by making microbial safety testing mandatory for manufacturers, two people aware of the matter said.

The move assumes significance as demand for disposable food-serving utensils at social gatherings has been growing amid environmental concerns sparked by the widespread use of non-biodegradable polythene-based products. The standards have been prepared by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which works under the ministry of consumer affairs.

The new regulations will apply to both locally-manufactured products and imported consumer goods. The move comes amid industry reports suggesting that nearly a third of consumer products in the market are spurious, as reported by Mint.

Under the new standards, manufacturers must comply with IS 5402 (Part 1) of BIS to test for microbial presence in these agro-based disposable utensils, they said, requesting not to be identified.

IS 5402 (Part 1) under BIS refers to methods for detecting and enumerating aerobic mesophilic microorganisms in food, ensuring hygiene and safety through microbiological examination and quality control. These microorganisms, which include bacteria and fungi, grow in moderate temperatures and are commonly used as indicators of hygiene and safety in food products.

Agricultural by-products used for making biodegradable utensils include sugarcane bagasse, wheat bran, rice husk, areca leaves, palm leaves, cornstarch, bamboo fiber, and coconut coir.

"There is a rise in the use of disposable items. Regulating their standards as per global best practices is essential to address food safety concerns associated with biodegradable utensils," said the first person.

The tolerance limits for utensil dimensions have also been redefined and categorised based on size, this person said, explaining that they define acceptable variations to ensure consistency, quality, and safety in manufacturing.

These standards, drawn from GB 18006-2008—China’s national regulations for biodegradable food containers—were also adopted based on a study by the ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology, Ludhiana, on testing methods for agro-based disposable utensils.

Queries emailed to the consumer affairs ministry remained unanswered till press time.

"Standards and specifications laid down by BIS constitute a noteworthy stride towards promotion of safe and sustainable products from agro-waste materials, zero plastic pollution and circular economy," said Pushplata Singh, associate director at Delhi-based policy and research organization TERI.

Stricter standards

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, a commerce ministry body, the size of the food service disposables market is projected to grow from $42.37 billion in 2025 to $65.63 billion by 2034.

However, the bending test requirement for hot-pressed and molded utensils has been scrapped due to advancements in material technology and improved manufacturing, ensuring sufficient strength and durability without separate testing, said the second person.

"Stricter standards for biodegradable utensils are a step in the right direction, but effective implementation is key. Consumers must be assured that these eco-friendly alternatives are not just sustainable but also safe for use," said Ashim Sanyal, CEO, Consumer Voice, a consumer rights advocacy body.

“Strong testing and compliance will help build trust and ensure that biodegradable utensils truly serve as a safe and viable replacement for plastic," Sanyal added.

Earlier, Mint reported on 14 January that a plan to strengthen India’s quality standards for consumer products is being drawn up, with the Centre preparing to emulate norms followed by advanced economies such as the European Union and the US.

The department of consumer affairs is also planning to initiate class action against companies that fail to meet quality standards that are there currently, which was reported by Mint on 10 January. The proposed class action aims to hold such entities accountable and send a clear message about the importance of maintaining product quality for the benefit of consumers.