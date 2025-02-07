Making agro-based disposable utensils? Run a microbial test to rule out presence of germs
Summary
- The move assumes significance as demand for disposable food-serving utensils at social gatherings has been growing amid environmental concerns sparked by the widespread use of non-biodegradable polythene-based products. The standards have been prepared by the Bureau of Indian Standards.
New Delhi: Taking a leaf out of China's book on standards for agro-based disposable utensils, the government has decided to tighten regulations for food-serving utensils made from agricultural by-products by making microbial safety testing mandatory for manufacturers, two people aware of the matter said.