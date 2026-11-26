NEW DELHI: India's expanding rooftop solar capacity is changing how electricity flows through the power grid, creating fresh challenges for distribution companies (discoms) in managing supply and maintaining grid stability.
Against this backdrop, the National Solar Energy Institute, under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), recently invited proposals from discoms across the country for pilot projects to develop Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS). The proposed systems are intended to help discoms monitor and manage the growing number of distributed energy sources connected to the grid.