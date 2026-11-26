NEW DELHI: India's expanding rooftop solar capacity is changing how electricity flows through the power grid, creating fresh challenges for distribution companies (discoms) in managing supply and maintaining grid stability.
NEW DELHI: India's expanding rooftop solar capacity is changing how electricity flows through the power grid, creating fresh challenges for distribution companies (discoms) in managing supply and maintaining grid stability.
Against this backdrop, the National Solar Energy Institute, under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), recently invited proposals from discoms across the country for pilot projects to develop Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS). The proposed systems are intended to help discoms monitor and manage the growing number of distributed energy sources connected to the grid.
Against this backdrop, the National Solar Energy Institute, under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), recently invited proposals from discoms across the country for pilot projects to develop Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS). The proposed systems are intended to help discoms monitor and manage the growing number of distributed energy sources connected to the grid.
Mint takes a look at how distributed renewable energy is changing the power supply landscape, its implications for consumers and the grid, and why utilities need new systems to manage these sources of power.
What is a distributed energy resource management system?
A distributed energy resource management system is a software platform that utilities and grid operators use to monitor, forecast, optimize and dispatch distributed energy resources to keep the grid stable.
As distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar systems, solar pumps, small photovoltaic (PV) grids, battery storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and demand response resources, continue to proliferate, discoms need advanced digital platforms to monitor, manage and optimize these assets.
DERMS provides an integrated framework for real-time visibility of distributed energy, forecasting and grid balancing, voltage and congestion management, demand response and flexibility services.
Why is there a growing need for these systems in India?
Distributed renewable energy (DRE) capacity has expanded rapidly in India over the past few years, supported by strong demand from commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers and government schemes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM).
DRE refers to small- to medium-scale green energy generated at or near the point of consumption. These plants usually power individual homes, farms, businesses or local microgrids. They can operate off-grid or, where required, connect to the main power grid.
As DRE has the potential to account for a significant share of electricity consumption that would otherwise be supplied by discoms, projecting demand from these sources is important.
India also allows open access, under which consumers can procure electricity from sources other than their local discom. Consumers can also sell surplus power to discoms through the grid. This can introduce additional, potentially unexpected power into the network, with the potential to destabilize the transmission system. Discoms therefore need better analysis, monitoring and projections of distributed energy flows.
What does the government plan through the recent call for proposals?
The call for proposals, issued on 20 November, will serve as a competitive challenge-cum-project selection mechanism, enabling discoms to receive financial support for pilot implementation and demonstration projects.
All state, private and joint venture discoms are eligible to participate. Each discom can submit only one proposal and may engage technical firms through its own procurement process.
Each participating discom must submit a proposal for deploying DERMS across at least one distribution division. The proposal should outline a cost-effective implementation plan that benefits both the discom and consumers.
How will the government support discoms in setting up these systems?
Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, MNRE will provide a grant that can be used only for project implementation. The grant will not cover advisory, consultancy, knowledge-partner, detailed project report (DPR) preparation or project management consultancy services.
The government will provide financial support of up to 60% of the project cost, subject to a maximum of ₹2 crore per discom. The amount may be reduced depending on the selected or implemented operational area.
The top 15 proposals from discoms will be selected for financial support, subject to merit, budget availability and approval.
What is the projected growth rate of India's distributed renewable energy capacity?
India is projected to add 230–250 GW of solar capacity between fiscal year 2027 (FY27) and FY31, including 50–60 GW from rooftop installations and 35–45 GW through corporate open-access routes, according to a recent Crisil report.
Corporate open access is also projected to add 14–15 GW of wind capacity over the same period.
India currently has more than 35 GW of grid-connected rooftop solar capacity, of which around 19.92 GW has been achieved under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
At the end of FY26, India's C&I capacity stood at around 40 GW. Crisil expects it to reach 57 GW by FY28.