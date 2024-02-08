Industry
Ditched by the rich, vodka needs a new spirit
Varuni Khosla 9 min read 08 Feb 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Summary
- Indians buy tons of cheap vodka but gin is the runaway leader in consumption growth when it comes to premium white spirits
New Delhi: Yangdup Lama, co-founder of Sidecar Bar in Delhi, knows a thing or two about alcohol—his bar has made it to the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars and the World’s 50 Best Bars. A keen observer of trends in the business, Lama says vodka’s time in the limelight has passed. “Five years ago when we opened Sidecar, we always assumed vodka would be more popular than gin, but it has become the other way around. Gin consumption has been consistent, unlike vodka," he said.
