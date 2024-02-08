Ditched by the rich, vodka needs a new spirit

Vir Kapoor, 37, who regularly hosts parties at his west Delhi home, has also observed this shift. “A lot of my friends have become gin drinkers," he said. Vodka, long the go-to white spirit for those who weren’t into brown drinks such as whisky and brandy, has fallen out of favour in his circle. “Gin never existed for a lot of us a decade ago. It was primarily whisky, vodka, and a little bit of dark rum in the winter, and a lot of beer in the summer," recalled Kapoor. It would be the norm to have at least two bottles of Absolut (Pernod Ricard’s premium vodka), or Belvedere (a Polish vodka distributed by LVMH) in his bar. Later, Grey Goose (Bacardi’s) made an appearance. “But today, a lot of my friends are becoming gin drinkers. These are people who don’t have brown spirits. They have almost exclusively switched over to gin from vodka and something like a Bacardi white rum," he said. And so, Kapoor’s bar today features four-five bottles of gin such as Bombay Sapphire, Greater Than, or Stranger and Sons during parties. Of late, his friends have also begun to ask for high-end sipping tequila. Greater Than and Stranger and Sons are craft gins made in India.