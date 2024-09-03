Industry
India’s domestic consumer electronics market closes in on $100-bn valuation
Summary
- At close to $100 billion, the country's market size for such goods would become the third-largest, only behind China's $268 billion and America's $155 billion expected by 2024-end.
New Delhi: India's domestic market size of consumer electronics and home appliances such as smartphones, laptops, air-conditioners, and refrigerators is likely to swell to nearly $100 billion by the end of December, analysts said.
