India’s domestic consumer electronics market closes in on $100-bn valuation

Tarun Pathak, director of research at market research firm Counterpoint India, said that the rise in valuation is in line with the overall trend of the market. “The advent of affordability options and easy access to credit changed the market dynamics significantly. The slowdown in volume could be offset by brands, especially beyond smartphones such as in smart TVs, where a rising average price with discretionary features found a market among buyers thanks to easy financing schemes, as well as discount offers and promotions that are now running in India across the year, and not just in the festive season," Pathak said.