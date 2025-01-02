Industry
India’s $500 billion electronics goal: A dream too far?
Shouvik Das 4 min read 02 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The slow pace of growth of the domestic electronics industry means it will be hard to achieve the target. A key reason is the flatlining growth in the smartphone sector.
India's cooling consumer electronics market has put a question mark on its lofty aim to achieve annual revenue of $500 billion from electronics manufacturing. While policy and financial measures on way can help, the country is likely to miss the target by a mile, experts said.
