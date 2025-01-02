Industry experts said this puts considerable focus on the importance of policies, since there are no other substitutes. Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market researcher International Data Corp. (IDC) India, said, “There is no organic growth in the domestic smartphones market, and there are no signs that there will be a sudden revival in the coming years, either. 5G has not been a compelling growth factor, and there’s little to suggest that there could be any growth in this segment beyond a single-digit annual growth in value, at least in the near term."