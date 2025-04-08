Centre mulls maximising electronics earnings amid uncertainty over Apple exports, tariff haze
- Increasing domestic value addition will lead to higher net earning from foreign electronics firms—a key factor to make India a more important geography in the global electronics supply chain, even in the face of Trump tariffs.
New Delhi: The central government is weighing some proposals from consultants and industry veterans to increase domestic manufacturing of electronic components, especially smartphones, according to three people aware of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.