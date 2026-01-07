Mumbai: Within a week of the finance ministry imposing a safeguard duty on steel imports, domestic steelmakers raised prices across key products in early January.
Domestic steel prices rise after safeguard duty
SummaryThe increase in domestic price so far appears to be sustainable with more headroom for increase. However growth in domestic capacity and capacity utilization might restrict gains.
Mumbai: Within a week of the finance ministry imposing a safeguard duty on steel imports, domestic steelmakers raised prices across key products in early January.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More