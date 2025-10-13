Trump has unleashed a two-front war on gems and jewellery sector
Gemologists, jewellery designers, metallurgists and machine-learning specialists who know gemstone patterns work in the US on H-1B visas. There are 300 gems and jewellery trading offices on 47th Street in New York's Diamond District alone.
Donald Trump’s decision to hike H-1B visa fees may have put the spotlight on India’s information technology (IT) services industry, but it has also delivered a twin blow to the gems and jewellery sector—which is not only reeling from tariffs but also has thousands of artisans and technicians working in the US on these work permits.