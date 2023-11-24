Don’t Send Compliments to the Chef and Other New Rules of Dining Out in 2023
What if the whole restaurant were inside the kitchen? A radical approach welcomes diners into the creation of the meal. Want to breeze through like a regular? Here’s your guide.
A FEW HOURS before service at Ilis, a newly opened restaurant in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, two-dozen or so young cooks in crisp black-linen shirts and olive-drab aprons stand around tables and islands, deep in prep. In one corner of the former warehouse, two of them carefully seal large surf-clam shells with beeswax and bind them with twine. Soon these will be filled with a combination of clam juice, clarified tomato juice and dashi, to be slurped by diners paying $295 for a 12-course dinner. At a worktable, dozens of defeathered Khaki Campbell ducks await 21 days of dry aging.