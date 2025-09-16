DoT raises concerns over Trai’s proposed charges for satellite internet providers
Summary
The regulator has suggested an additional subscriber charge for serving high-paying users in urban areas and a spectrum price that will ensure a minimum revenue to the government. The department of telecommunications has asked Trai to increase the spectrum charge. Here's why
The department of telecommunications (DoT) does not agree with the sector regulator’s proposed charges for satellite internet providers like Starlink, OneWeb, and Jio Satellite, according to two officials familiar with the matter.
topics
