NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to update India’s regulatory framework for blood products and life-saving medicines derived from human plasma, aligning domestic testing protocols with global scientific standards.
Mint Explainer | Why India plans to end ‘double testing’ for plasma-derived medicines
SummaryDraft amendments to the Drugs Rules would remove duplicate viral tests on finished plasma-derived medicines once source plasma is verified as safe, aimed at accelerating production of critical therapies and aligning India’s standards with global pharmacopoeias.
NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to update India’s regulatory framework for blood products and life-saving medicines derived from human plasma, aligning domestic testing protocols with global scientific standards.
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