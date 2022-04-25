Downward revision of India's GDP forecast won't affect investments: TV Narendran

According to him, the steel sector got impacted by the commodity price surge in multiple ways. Russia has been a big exporter of not only coking coal, but also what is called pulverized coal (PCI) which is injected into blast furnaces. The country used to account for around 30% of pulverized coal and 15% of coking coal in world markets. “Because Russia is out of the market, coking coal and PCI prices shot up and the input costs went up in the steel sector across the world, barring China which has been continuing to use their sources of coal. There has been an input cost pressure on steel," he said.