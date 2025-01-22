The partnership introduces a monetary benefit of ₹ 2,000 in hiring credits for each of the 700,000 startups registered on the Bhaskar platform. This initiative is expected to grow as the startup ecosystem expands, potentially reaching a value of ₹ 300 crore, the ministry said.

New Delhi: As part of promoting India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with Apna, a jobs and professional networking platform, to equip DPIIT-registered startups with skilled manpower while generating employment opportunities for the nation's youth, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The partnership introduces a monetary benefit of ₹2,000 in hiring credits for each of the 700,000 startups registered on the Bharat Startup Registry (Bhaskar) platform. This initiative, which is currently valued at ₹140 crore, is expected to grow as the startup ecosystem expands, potentially reaching a value of ₹300 crore, the ministry said.

These credits, accessible through Apna's platform, will allow startups to post job openings and utilize tailored talent pools, fostering better hiring practices, it said.

“By leveraging Apna’s advanced AI-driven matching tools, startups can efficiently connect with skilled professionals suited to their unique needs. This enhanced access to talent will help reduce time-to-market for new projects and enable startups to scale their operations more effectively," said Sanjiv, joint secretary, DPIIT.

Read more: Electronics manufacturing firms tipped to outperform indices this year “It not only addresses the talent acquisition challenges faced by startups but also provides a platform for skilled workers to actively engage in India’s growing entrepreneurial landscape," he said.

Significance of the initiative Under the initiative, Apna and DPIIT's Startup India programme will work together to align job postings with industry requirements and curate talent pools. The collaboration underscores the government's commitment to nurturing the startup ecosystem while empowering youth with meaningful employment opportunities.

With Apna’s hiring credits and AI-driven tools, startups can focus on innovation and growth, while skilled professionals gain a valuable platform to contribute to the country’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Talking to Mint, Sumit Kumar, chief strategy officer of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said, “The collaboration is a win-win for both startups and youth, who find difficulty in getting employment opportunities."

"The startups offer a holistic approach to employment, especially at a time when many are shaping their careers. For skilled youth, working with startups provides valuable exposure, helping them build experience and responsibility," said Kumar.

“This trend benefits both startups and young professionals. Startups gain access to a talented workforce, while youth gain a platform to grow and contribute meaningfully," he said.

Read more: Manufacturing makeover: Clusters near infra hubs, tax reforms likely in Budget 2025 Mint reported on Wednesday that the Union Budget for 2025-26 is likely to step up financial support for startups and small businesses that account for nearly a third of the nation’s economic output.

The central government is looking to ensure they get adequate working capital, trade finance and funds needed for growth at attractive terms and likely measures include enhanced financial support under the schemes run by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).