Draft broadcasting Bill could have ‘chilling effect’ on freedom of speech, says industry body
NEW DELHI : A private association of current affairs and news television broadcasters has expressed strong reservations against the Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, which it warned would have a “chilling effect" on the freedom of speech and expression.