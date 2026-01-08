Mint Explainer | What do India’s draft battery identity number guidelines mean for EVs?

Who will use BPAN?

Anyone who wants to make choices based on the health and performance of a battery could look for the battery’s BPAN and make an assessment. For financiers who dole out loans to vehicle buyers to purchase EVs (often used for buyers’ livelihoods), tracking battery health becomes critical.



“Lenders use vehicle telematics, battery health monitoring, and maintenance records to track asset performance and usage. However, the lack of standardised frameworks for reporting battery degradation and forecasting residual values in India complicates asset monitoring,” said Dhiraj Agarwal, chief business officer at Mufin Green Finance, an EV financier.



The ministry has listed EV financiers, insurers and used-vehicle buyers as key stakeholders in the guidelines as all of them can potentially make better economic choices based on the static and dynamic information that a BPAN could provide.



Static data refers to information about the battery that remains unchanged, such as its origin and composition. Dynamic data refers to the attributes of the battery that change or evolve over time, such as its health and performance.