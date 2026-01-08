NEW DELHI: Your electric vehicle (EV) battery could soon have its own Aadhaar number, with the road transport and highways ministry proposing a new 21-digit Battery Pack Aadhaar Number (BPAN). This identity number will provide key metrics about the battery such as its health, and will allow battery makers, importers, vehicle owners, financiers and insurers to get accurate information about the effectiveness of the battery, which makes up for as much as half the cost of an EV.
Mint Explainer | What do India’s draft battery identity number guidelines mean for EVs?
SummaryThe Indian government plans to introduce a 21-digit Battery Pack Aadhaar Number (BPAN) for electric vehicle batteries, enhancing traceability and providing vital information about battery health and origin, benefiting manufacturers, owners, and financiers.
