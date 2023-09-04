Dream Girl 2 collects ₹86.16 crore in 10 days at the box office after experiencing a decline on its second Friday.

Dream Girl 2 box office collection: The film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a woman named Pooja now has a 10-day total collection of ₹89.16 crore, inching closer to ₹90 crore mark.

Dream Girl 2 enjoyed a successful first week at the box office but experienced a significant decline on its second Friday. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹8.10 crore on Sunday, September 4. Dream Girl 2's box office collection witnessed significant increase over the weekend from its second Friday as it grossed ₹6.36 crore on Saturday. Weekend collection of the movie sums up to ₹14.46.

Also read: 'Jawan' Advance Booking: Pre-release frenzy reaches sky-high as Shah Rukh Khan's movie likely to beat 'Gadar 2' numbers While it opened strongly, surpassing ₹10 crore, and received positive reviews, its collection slowed down on its second Friday, with the upcoming release of Jawan just three days away. However, the film regained momentum over the weekend and has a chance to perform until Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hits theatres on September 7.

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, which grossed ₹142 crore at the domestic box office.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ film earns a whopping amount in advance booking on day 1. Here's how many tickets sold Ayushmann Khurrana recently commented on the film's release, highlighting its successful performance in a competitive landscape. He noted that it held its ground even with the release of Gadar 2, which continued to perform well despite crossing ₹400 crore, and amid anticipation for Jawan.

Ayushmann stated, "In the last 3 months, mid-budget and small-budget films are also running successfully. Earlier people used to feel that only big-budget movies would run. So, the timing of the movie is correct, and it came in between Jawan and Gadar 2 but still made its own space, and this will be the biggest victory of Dream Girl 2."