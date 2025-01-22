Industry
Drone industry hopes for higher PLI outlay in budget
Summary
- The industry has suggested that the government should promote drone adoption in governance, security, and infrastructure monitoring, which can create a sustained demand for the sector.
The drone industry, one of India’s sunrise sectors, wants the government to increase allocations under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025-26.
