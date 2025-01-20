Drone makers looking to steer clear of China fear Beijing’s Wrath
Joyu Wang , Heather Somerville , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Jan 2025, 09:07 AM IST
SummaryU.S. companies see risks in working with Taiwan as it tries to build a “democratic supply chain.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
China dominates the global market for the small, inexpensive drones that have transformed the world’s battlefields—and Beijing hasn’t been shy about keeping the industry under its thumb.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less