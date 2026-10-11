Drought, ethanol demand squeeze meat retailers as feed costs rise

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
6 min read11 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Companies are absorbing part of the increase or raising prices selectively ahead of a seasonal pickup in meat consumption.
Summary
Companies are absorbing part of the increase or raising prices selectively ahead of a seasonal pickup in meat consumption.

Rising poultry feed costs, driven by crop stress from a weak monsoon and competing demand from ethanol producers, are squeezing margins for India’s broiler producers and meat retailers.

Maize accounts for 55-65% of broiler feed by weight. Prices paid by poultry farmers rose to 27-28 per kg in late September from 12-14 in 2019, according to industry estimates. Wholesale market prices stood at a national median of about 23 per kg on 8 October, according to Agmarknet, the government’s agricultural market information network, which tracks commodity prices and arrivals across mandis.

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Higher feed prices, along with rising energy and transport costs, are pushing up production expenses across the livestock industry.

“For the livestock and poultry sector, any sustained increase in energy, transportation and input costs can have a direct bearing on feed costs,” said Divya Kumar Gulati, chairman of industry body CLFMA of India.

Margin pressures

Companies are absorbing part of the increase or raising prices selectively ahead of a seasonal pickup in meat consumption.

DSM Fresh Foods Ltd, which sells meat through its Zappfresh brand, has raised chicken prices by about 5% after procurement costs increased 10%, while absorbing part of the increase and taking a hit to margins.

“Our procurement costs have increased by about 10%, due to a general increase in market rates,” said Deepanshu Manchanda, founder and managing director of Zappfresh. Passing on only part of the increase has resulted in a five-percentage-point decline in gross margin, the company said.

Chicken order volumes at Zappfresh rose by about 5% from a year ago during the current festive period, with no change in consumer quantities, cut choices, protein mix, or average order value.

“We expect margin pressure to persist,” Manchanda said. “The next 3-6 months are the main season for meat, and with no major regional reasons for non-consumption, we expect demand to go up.”

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Zappfresh said its suppliers had not indicated that ethanol demand was affecting their costs. The company has not changed its sourcing strategy, but processed chicken products account for about 5% of this year's sales. Manchanda said it believed it could pass on further price increases without affecting demand. “We believe we can pass on a further increase of about 10% without affecting demand,” he said.

The supply constraints are also being felt upstream. Narendra Pasuparthy, founder and chief executive of Nandu’s, estimates that maize production in Karnataka has fallen by 25% this season after drought-damaged crops.

“Multiple reasons, of course, ethanol has taken some of the crop, and there is a drought, crop failure in Karnataka,” Pasuparthy said. Supplies are being brought in from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to make up for the shortfall. “So, yeah, massive shortage,” he said.

India’s southwest monsoon has ended with rainfall 13% below normal. Drought concerns have been flagged in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. Deficient rainfall has also weighed on kharif sowing, with maize among the crops whose acreage has declined, according to the Union agriculture ministry.

Lower production at the breeder level has also reduced chick availability, adding to costs for poultry companies. “And, on top of it, you add the feed cost being higher. So, in the coming months, we are seeing a massive increase in the cost of production,” Pasuparthy said.

Nandu’s has so far avoided a hit to production volumes because it operates its own supply chain, but is increasing grain stocks to guard against further shortages. “We usually store close to about 4,000 tonnes of corn at any point in time. But, we are upping that, and we are probably going to double the amount of grain that we carry,” he said.

Pasuparthy expects demand to pick up after Navratri, with November through March typically a stronger period for meat consumption. Higher costs and reduced availability could put further pressure on the market. “And the irony of the situation is, in a period of very clean run, there will be massive increases in the cost of production and a decrease in availability,” he said. “So, it’s a double whammy.”

Price-sensitive consumers may respond to higher prices by buying smaller quantities rather than giving up meat altogether, Pasuparthy said.

TenderCuts, which sources and processes poultry through suppliers rather than operating its own farms, is also facing higher input costs but has limited room to pass on increases to consumers.

Sashikumar Kallanai, founder and chief executive of TenderCuts, said the company had seen feed-related costs rise over the past six months. It works with suppliers on quarterly pricing arrangements and has made some price adjustments, but is trying to keep retail prices stable because consumers are sensitive to increases.

Kallanai could not directly attribute higher feed costs to ethanol demand. Higher oil prices, however, had increased logistics costs and raised the landed cost of feed inputs, adding to pressure on the business.

TenderCuts adjusts product availability to account for seasonal changes in meat consumption and avoid excess inventory when promotions are unlikely to revive demand. “During the season, there will be a business dip,” Kallanai said.

Over the past month, SKM Egg Products fell about 18%, DSM Fresh Foods declined 14%, Godrej Agrovet fell 7%, and Venky’s (India) declined 6%, compared with a 4% decline in the Nifty 50.

Mint's queries emailed to Venky’s India Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Licious, and Fresh to Home remained unanswered.

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Consumer prices

The cost of a home-cooked non-vegetarian thali rose to 59.50 in September, up 6% year-on-year and 3% from August, according to Crisil Intelligence. The cost increased through June before easing in August and rebounding in September, reflecting fluctuations in broiler prices alongside changes in other ingredient and cooking costs.

Overall, food inflation firmed to 5.95% in August, pushing India’s retail inflation to a 20-month high of 4.82%. On 7 October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% and increased its inflation forecast for fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) to 5.2% from 5%, citing risks including high oil prices and deficient monsoon rainfall.

The impact could extend beyond food prices to consumer spending and economic growth. Economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi of Nomura said in a 7 October report that they saw “emerging downside risks from lower agri growth and weak rural sentiment owing to poor monsoon, a consumption squeeze from higher inflation”.

In a separate report on 5 October, the economists forecast food and beverage inflation to rise to 8.5-9% in October and November, from 5.7% in August, before settling at around 7% in the first half of 2027. They expect signs of weaker consumption demand to emerge after the festive season.

About the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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