Industry
Drug firms amp up hiring for top roles as growth beckons
Jessica Jani , Devina Sengupta 4 min read 02 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The proposed Biosecure Act as well as the diversification of American and European firms away from China are expected to help contract drug makers in India
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India's drugmakers ramped up C-suite hiring in 2024 to support expansion plans amid favourable geopolitical tailwinds, multiple industry executives said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less