Industry
Govt drawing up parameters to gauge states for drug enforcement, improve quality of products
Summary
- The goal is to make enforcement rational and transparent, and improve drug safety surveillance and standards.
New Delhi: The Union government is drawing up an index to gauge states and union territories on their preparedness to enforce Central regulations on drugs, medical devices and cosmetics, according to officials and documents.
