“Right now, every State/UT follows its respective regulations and drug enforcement activity is uneven across the country. The system is not so strong. For instance- some Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs) are being allowed in states which are not permitted by the Centre. Most of the states are not aware of the number of manufacturing and sales units in their jurisdiction. Dissemination of information is not very strong in Northeastern states. Therefore, there is work in plan to bring a Drug Regulatory Index for the State/UTs to get uniformity in enforcement practice," one of the officials said.