Drugmakers to face tougher quality rules: Failed a test? Re-do the exam.
Priyanka Sharma 4 min read 05 May 2025, 03:56 PM IST
SummaryA new government crackdown on substandard drugs could turn India's pharmaceutical industry upside down, reshaping accountability in India’s vast generic drug market.
New Delhi: Drugmakers failing random quality checks could potentially be deemed guilty until proven innocent under a fresh crackdown by the government on substandard, spurious and adulterated medicines.
