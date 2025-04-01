New Delhi: The government is taking steps to make more drugs, including those for cancer and neurological diseases, available at cheaper rates for the public.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals plans to sell an additional 100 key drugs at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) stores to widen the range of generic medicines available at affordable prices, two officials familiar with the matter said.

“The department is considering the expansion of the product basket of the Janaushadhi scheme," one official said. “Newer lifesaving drugs used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, diabetes, cancer and antibiotics are being added to the list."

“The proposal is with the Department of Pharmaceuticals and likely to be approved shortly," the second official said.

At present, 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items are sold at Janaushadhi kendras.

The first official said the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) procures medicines for Janaushadhi kendras only from companies that have World Health Organization-Good Manufacturing Practices certification to ensure product quality.

“Each batch of medicines is tested at NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) labs and only after passing the quality tests, the medicines are dispatched to Janaushadhi kendras. The government also does routine quality audits of the facilities of vendors to ensure compliance," the official added.

Cheaper generics

The PMBJP scheme is implemented by the PMBI and comes under the Department of Pharmaceuticals in the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers. Its objective is to reduce the expenditure of consumers and popularise generic medicines.

The government claims that the generic drugs sold at Janaushadhi kendras are 50-90% cheaper than branded ones.

The kendras sell a strip of 10 Atorvastatin 20 mg tablets, used to manage bad cholesterol levels, for ₹12.10 compared with the average market price of ₹147, which works out to a saving of 92%.

A strip of Glimepiride 2 mg tablets, an anti-diabetic drug, is available for ₹5.50 at Janaushadhi stores, which is 91% cheaper than the average market price of ₹62.

Over 15,400 Janaushadhi kendras were operational in FY25, registering sales of more than ₹2,000 crore. The government has allocated ₹353.5 crore for implementation of the scheme in FY26.

Queries sent to the Department of Pharmaceuticals spokesperson remained unanswered.