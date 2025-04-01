Industry
Govt to add 100 key drugs to widen availability of affordable medicines at Janaushadhi kendras
SummaryThe Department of Pharmaceuticals aims to enhance access to affordable treatments for cancer and other critical illnesses. The scheme aims to significantly lower drug costs for consumers.
New Delhi: The government is taking steps to make more drugs, including those for cancer and neurological diseases, available at cheaper rates for the public.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more