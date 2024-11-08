Apex drug regulator to more than double staff strength with 250 new positions in effort to help enforce quality norms
Summary
- The additional recruitments will help the Drugs Controller General of India enforce good manufacturing practices for medicines, vaccines and medical devices.
New Delhi: The government plans to more than double staffing at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) by filling 250 new positions to strengthen enforcement of good manufacturing practices for medicines, vaccines and medical devices, two people aware of the development said.