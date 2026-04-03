Prices of nuts and dry fruits have surged sharply over the past month, after the war in West Asia disrupted supplies from Iran and tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan slowed shipments, constraining availability and pushing up costs for Indian buyers.
Dry fruit prices surge as imports from Afghanistan, Iran face disruptions
SummaryIndia’s heavy import dependence leaves market exposed as Iran supplies falter and Afghanistan-linked routes slow, tightening availability and driving up costs.
Prices of nuts and dry fruits have surged sharply over the past month, after the war in West Asia disrupted supplies from Iran and tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan slowed shipments, constraining availability and pushing up costs for Indian buyers.
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