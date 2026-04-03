Dry fruit prices surge as imports from Afghanistan, Iran face disruptions

Rajeev Pabreja, managing director, Commodity Trading Corporation, said prices have risen sharply across categories, with green raisins up nearly 40% from about ₹600 per kg to ₹1,000 per kg, premium Mamra almonds from Iran up about 25% to ₹3,500 per kg, and prunes in some cases doubling from ₹500 per kg to ₹1,000 per kg. Pistachio prices have risen from ₹2,000 per kg to ₹2,800 per kg in the past month.