“We are thinking of moving to Dubai. Know any good brokers?” That question used to pop up regularly in 2025 on cross-Arabian Sea phone calls to residents of the city-state from India. The diligent among them had lists of brokers, property prices by neighbourhood, school admission timelines and short-term rental benchmarks—ready to forward when this question arose.
A breather more than correction: How Dubai’s red-hot real estate market stood up to missiles and drones
SummaryThe city-state’s realty market tore into 2026 on a four-year boom—until Iran’s drones and missiles iced it.
“We are thinking of moving to Dubai. Know any good brokers?” That question used to pop up regularly in 2025 on cross-Arabian Sea phone calls to residents of the city-state from India. The diligent among them had lists of brokers, property prices by neighbourhood, school admission timelines and short-term rental benchmarks—ready to forward when this question arose.
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