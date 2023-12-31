Shah Rukh Khan starrer was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles in key roles.

Dunki has already entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023 and is now the 8th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 that collected ₹221.75 crore worldwide. Salaar that was released a day after Dunki has been performing better at the Box Office and has also joined the top 10 list of highest grossing Indian films of 2023 by conquering seventh spot.

