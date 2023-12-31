comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 15:58:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.50 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.75 3.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 462.35 -0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,709.65 0.26%
Business News/ Industry / Dunki Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan’s film pick up again ahead of New Year, earns 340 cr worldwide
Back Back

Dunki Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan’s film pick up again ahead of New Year, earns ₹340 cr worldwide

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Dunki Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, collected ₹9 crore on its 10th day at the Indian Box Office, bringing its total collection to ₹176.22 crore net.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki collects ₹176.22 crore net at domestic Box Office in 10 days. (Screengrab from YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)Premium
Dunki Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki collects 176.22 crore net at domestic Box Office in 10 days. (Screengrab from YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Dunki Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release the year 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on Thursday, December 21 and garnered a massive collection of 29.2 crore on its opening day.

Also read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 8: SRK’s movie mints 317.25 crore worldwide, earns 8.21 crore on Friday

In a span of 10 days, Dunki minted 176.22 crore net at Indian Box Office as per latest estimates given by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On its tenth day in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan starrer film collected 9 crore net in India.

Also read: Salaar vs Dunki: Prabhas action movie outbeats Shah Rukh Khan's drama, check BO collections here

Overall, Rajkumar Hirani directorial film minted 332 crore at Worldwide Box Office. In the first week the total collection in India stood at 160.22 crore net. The film minted lowest on second Friday and collected 7.25 crore net. However, Box Office collection picked up again yesterday. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected 340.10 crore worldwide during its 10 day run.

Also read: Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas' film mints 329 crore in India; heading to enter 600 cr club worldwide

Dunki's overseas collection totals up to 132 crore while the film raked in 200 gross across all languages in India over a span of 10 days. In terms of occupancy on Saturday, Dunki had an overall 28.11 percent Hindi language occupancy.

Film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, in a post on X said, “Film should have a fair second weekend due to new year holidays."

Shah Rukh Khan starrer was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles in key roles.

Also read: Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas' film mints 329 crore in India; heading to enter 600 cr club worldwide

Dunki has already entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023 and is now the 8th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 that collected 221.75 crore worldwide. Salaar that was released a day after Dunki has been performing better at the Box Office and has also joined the top 10 list of highest grossing Indian films of 2023 by conquering seventh spot.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 31 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App