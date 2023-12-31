Dunki Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release the year 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on Thursday, December 21 and garnered a massive collection of ₹29.2 crore on its opening day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 8: SRK’s movie mints ₹ 317.25 crore worldwide, earns ₹ 8.21 crore on Friday In a span of 10 days, Dunki minted ₹176.22 crore net at Indian Box Office as per latest estimates given by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On its tenth day in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan starrer film collected ₹9 crore net in India.

Also read: Salaar vs Dunki: Prabhas action movie outbeats Shah Rukh Khan's drama, check BO collections here Overall, Rajkumar Hirani directorial film minted ₹332 crore at Worldwide Box Office. In the first week the total collection in India stood at ₹160.22 crore net. The film minted lowest on second Friday and collected ₹7.25 crore net. However, Box Office collection picked up again yesterday. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected ₹340.10 crore worldwide during its 10 day run. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dunki's overseas collection totals up to ₹132 crore while the film raked in ₹200 gross across all languages in India over a span of 10 days. In terms of occupancy on Saturday, Dunki had an overall 28.11 percent Hindi language occupancy.

Film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, in a post on X said, “Film should have a fair second weekend due to new year holidays." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan starrer was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles in key roles.

Also read: Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas' film mints ₹ 329 crore in India; heading to enter ₹ 600 cr club worldwide Dunki has already entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023 and is now the 8th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 that collected ₹221.75 crore worldwide. Salaar that was released a day after Dunki has been performing better at the Box Office and has also joined the top 10 list of highest grossing Indian films of 2023 by conquering seventh spot.

