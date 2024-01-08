Dunki Box Office Collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release in 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on December 21 and garnered a massive collection of ₹29.2 crore on its opening day. The film minted the lowest ₹2.6 crore net on the third Friday. However, box office collection picked up again on Saturday and registered a surge on Sunday as well.

Dunki minted ₹216.86 crore net in 18 days at the Indian box office as per the latest estimates given by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On its eighteenth day in theatres, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected ₹4.54 crore net in India while on the previous day, the film raked in ₹3.6 crore net. The downward trend of collection was reversed on Day 17.

Overall, the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani minted ₹419.75 crore at the worldwide box office, raking in ₹165 crore at the overseas box office and ₹254.75 gross at the Indian box office. In the first week, the total collection in India stood at Rs160.22 crore net. Its week-2 collection totals ₹46.25 crore net.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected ₹436.40 crore worldwide during its 17-day run.