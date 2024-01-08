Dunki Box Office Collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release in 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on December 21 and garnered a massive collection of ₹29.2 crore on its opening day. The film minted the lowest ₹2.6 crore net on the third Friday. However, box office collection picked up again on Saturday and registered a surge on Sunday as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dunki minted ₹216.86 crore net in 18 days at the Indian box office as per the latest estimates given by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On its eighteenth day in theatres, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected ₹4.54 crore net in India while on the previous day, the film raked in ₹3.6 crore net. The downward trend of collection was reversed on Day 17.

Also read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 17: SRK’s movie sees 55.56% jump on third Saturday, crosses $8 million in North America Overall, the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani minted ₹419.75 crore at the worldwide box office, raking in ₹165 crore at the overseas box office and ₹254.75 gross at the Indian box office. In the first week, the total collection in India stood at Rs160.22 crore net. Its week-2 collection totals ₹46.25 crore net. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Animal Box Office collection: Ranbir’s movie sees 76% jump on 6th Saturday, eyes ₹ 900 crore before OTT release In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected ₹436.40 crore worldwide during its 17-day run.

In terms of occupancy on Sunday, Dunki had an overall 18.73 per cent Hindi language occupancy.

Also read: Golden Globe Awards: From Oppenheimer to Barbie, here is the list of who won and who lost Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, in a post on X, said, “#Dunki has crossed ₹445 cr at the global box office. Film lifetime biz is expected to close around ₹465-470 Cr Gross. Good total considering the clash & non action genre. Verdict - HIT." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Golden Globes Awards: 'Oppenheimer' wins 'Best Drama' movie award, Cillian Murphy bags Best Actor award | Full list Shah Rukh Khan starrer was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki, produced at a cost of ₹130 crore, has already entered the top-grossers' club of Bollywood in 2023 and is now the 9th biggest movie of the year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!