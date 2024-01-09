 Dunki Box Office Collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees drop in numbers, worldwide earnings strike ₹444.4 crore | Mint
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees drop in numbers, worldwide earnings strike ₹444.4 crore

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' has collected ₹218.17 crore net in 19 days at the Indian box office and a total of ₹425.9 crore worldwide.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' has entered the top-grossers' club of Bollywood in 2023 and is now the 9th biggest movie of the year. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Dunki Box Office collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' has entered the top-grossers' club of Bollywood in 2023 and is now the 9th biggest movie of the year. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release in 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on December 21 and collected 29.2 crore on its opening day. The film minted the lowest so far on its third Monday, January 8.

Dunki minted 218.17 crore net in 19 days at the Indian box office as per the latest estimates given by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On its nineteenth day in theatres, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected 1.6 crore net in India while on the previous day, the film raked in 4.25 crore net. The downward trend of collection was reversed on Day 17 but resumed soon after the weekend, reaching new lows.

Overall, the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani minted 425.9 crore at the worldwide box office, raking in 166 crore at the overseas box office and 259.9 gross at the Indian box office. In the first week, the total collection in India stood at 160.22 crore net. Its week-2 collection totals 46.25 crore net. In terms of occupancy on Monday, Dunki had an overall 11.42 per cent Hindi language occupancy.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected 444.44 crore worldwide during its 18-day run.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki, produced at a cost of Rs130 crore, has already entered the top-grossers' club of Bollywood in 2023 and is now the 9th biggest movie of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal that has minted 550.82 crore net at the Indian Box Office within 40 days of its release is set for its OTT release on Netflix, as per media reports.

Published: 09 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST
