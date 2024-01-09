Dunki Box Office Collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees drop in numbers, worldwide earnings strike ₹444.4 crore
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' has collected ₹218.17 crore net in 19 days at the Indian box office and a total of ₹425.9 crore worldwide.
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release in 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on December 21 and collected ₹29.2 crore on its opening day. The film minted the lowest so far on its third Monday, January 8.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki, produced at a cost of Rs130 crore, has already entered the top-grossers' club of Bollywood in 2023 and is now the 9th biggest movie of the year.
