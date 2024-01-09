Dunki Box Office Collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release in 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on December 21 and collected ₹29.2 crore on its opening day. The film minted the lowest so far on its third Monday, January 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dunki minted ₹218.17 crore net in 19 days at the Indian box office as per the latest estimates given by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On its nineteenth day in theatres, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected ₹1.6 crore net in India while on the previous day, the film raked in ₹4.25 crore net. The downward trend of collection was reversed on Day 17 but resumed soon after the weekend, reaching new lows.

Overall, the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani minted ₹425.9 crore at the worldwide box office, raking in ₹166 crore at the overseas box office and ₹259.9 gross at the Indian box office. In the first week, the total collection in India stood at ₹160.22 crore net. Its week-2 collection totals ₹46.25 crore net. In terms of occupancy on Monday, Dunki had an overall 11.42 per cent Hindi language occupancy.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected ₹444.44 crore worldwide during its 18-day run.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki, produced at a cost of Rs130 crore, has already entered the top-grossers' club of Bollywood in 2023 and is now the 9th biggest movie of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal that has minted ₹550.82 crore net at the Indian Box Office within 40 days of its release is set for its OTT release on Netflix, as per media reports.

