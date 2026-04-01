Effective Wednesday, every petrol pump in India will dispense petrol blended with 20% ethanol (E20), following a government mandate announced last month. The nationwide rollout pushes ahead even as most vehicles on the road are not built for the fuel, raising concerns over efficiency and engine wear.
Are India’s vehicles ready for E20 fuel?
SummaryAs petrol pumps switch to 20% ethanol blended petrol nationwide, most vehicles on the road remain unprepared, raising concerns over fuel efficiency and engine wear.
Effective Wednesday, every petrol pump in India will dispense petrol blended with 20% ethanol (E20), following a government mandate announced last month. The nationwide rollout pushes ahead even as most vehicles on the road are not built for the fuel, raising concerns over efficiency and engine wear.
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