Government in talks with stakeholders to ease air cargo processes, boost volumes
Summary
- The government has initiated a consultation process with stakeholders in the air cargo industry to ease the processes involved in taking air cargo to and from India, as it seeks to achieve the target of 10 million tonnes of air cargo per year by 2030.
Looking to boost the volume of air cargo exports from the country, the Indian government has initiated a consultation process with industry stakeholders to discuss various proposals aimed at further liberalising the norms governing the country's air cargo industry.