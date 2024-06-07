Eateries expect India-Pak T20 clash in the US to reignite sluggish sales
SummaryRestaurants and bars across cities that Mint spoke to said they hoped to see business increase by 15-50% during the match and bring much-needed relief after months of slow sales due to high inflation, scorching heat and the general elections.
Restaurants and bars in India are banking on the India-Pakistan clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the US on 9 June to revive sluggish sales caused by heatwaves, high inflation and the general elections over the past few months. ‘The Super Bowl on steroids’, as the match has been described to US sports fans, is expected to bring cricket fans in India back to bars, restaurants and food-delivery apps in large numbers.