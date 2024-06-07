Eateries expect India-Pak T20 clash in the US to reignite sluggish sales

Brewpub chain The Beer Café expects business to surge as much as 50% this weekend, with India-Pakistan matches bringing in twice as much revenue as a regular sporting event. "Beer is an ideal beverage for ‘watch parties’, and we have been providing experiences to our guests with live screenings of cricket, F1, MotoGP, and football matches," said Rahul Singh, the company's founder and CEO. With 50 outlets across 21 cities, The Beer Café has been running a 10-day celebration in the run-up to the clash.